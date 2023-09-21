Clady: Man held at gunpoint by masked men during burglary
- Published
A man has been held at gunpoint during an aggravated burglary in Clady, County Tyrone.
Police received a report of two masked men entering a house in the New Street area of the village at about 22:00 on Wednesday.
The male occupant of the house was pushed to the floor and threatened with a gun, police said.
A number of items were stolen by the intruders, including the keys to a beige coloured Nissan car.
Police believe a car later found burned out in the Lisdoo Road area was the vehicle taken from the house.
"This was an horrific incident which must have been terrifying for the victim," Det Sgt Ballentine said.
"The fear that he must have felt while this despicable crime unfolded is unimaginable."
Det Sgt Ballentine added: "We have visited and spoken with him today and he is extremely badly shaken, as you can imagine, and officers will be supporting him."
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.