Northern Ireland's boiler replacement scheme closes due to budget constraints
Stormont's Department for Communities (DfC) is ending a grants scheme to help homeowners with the cost of replacing their boilers.
The Boiler Replacement Scheme (BRS) offered a grant of up to £1,000 to households with a total annual income of less than £40,000.
Over the last decade the scheme made almost 50,000 grants, amounting to £32.9m.
DfC said the scheme was being ended "due to budgetary constraints".
Applications will no longer be accepted.
All departments are facing budget pressures and are having to make cuts.
DfC said it would continue to fund the Affordable Warmth Scheme which helps those on lower incomes with the costs of energy efficiency measures like insulation and doubled glazing.
Improving the energy efficiency of homes in Northern Ireland is part of Stormont's energy strategy and net zero plans but there has been little tangible progress.
Earlier this year, the Department for the Economy said it had missed a target to launch new energy efficiency schemes.