East Belfast GAA: New safety measures planned at Henry Jones Playing Fields
- Published
Attacks at a sportsground used by East Belfast Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) has led to councillors supporting new security measures.
Henry Jones Playing Fields, on Church Road, Castlereagh, may soon get an upgraded CCTV system and new car park lighting at a combined cost of £37,000.
The proposals were agreed in principal by a committee, subject to funding, but still need support of the full council.
There have been several security alerts at the council-owned site since 2020.
The East Belfast GAA club was launched in May of that year, becoming the first GAA club in the east of the city in almost 50 years.
It did not have its own grounds, so Belfast City Council reconfigured part of its Henry Jones Playing Fields site to accommodate the club's training sessions.
In March 2023, its Strategic Policy and Resources Committee approved a proposal to "retain one soccer pitch and to convert three other soccer pitches into a full-size GAA pitch for use by the East Belfast GAA club", according to the council.
Since that decision was taken, there have been three security incidents at the playing fields, including bomb alerts and damage to goalposts and nets.
Earlier this month, two schools and two nurseries on Church Road were shut while the Army examined a suspicious object which turned out to be an elaborate hoax.
New safety proposals
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Crime Prevention Team was recently asked to visit the site and assess the security measures in place.
The PSNI team recommended an upgrade to the existing CCTV system, which the council has estimated would cost £12,000.
PSNI officers also recommended that new lighting be installed in the car park, which is thought could cost about £25,000.
According to council documents, the police pointed out "the large number of potential access points along the site perimeter which is currently unfenced".
New perimeter fencing could cost about £120,000 according to the council's estimate, but Friday's committee meeting did not make any decision on that matter.
The proposals were put before the council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on Friday morning.
Elected members were advised that the capital expenditure costs "cannot be met from within normal departmental operating budget".
Instead, they were advised that if they want the new safety features to be installed, Belfast City Council's director of finance would have to review budgets and "realign spend in order to provide the necessary finances".
Alliance councillor Michael Long proposed that the 20-member committee accept the new CCTV and car park lighting plan.
He said he was "delighted" that it had been provisionally agreed but added that "cross-party support" was now needed to implement the measures.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The Henry Jones Playing Fields pre-dates the launch of East Belfast GAA and it used by many members of the community, including Clarawood Football Club.
A council information document on the proposed security measures points out that soccer players, dog walkers and everyone who uses the playing fields for leisure were negatively affected by the recent alerts and criminal damage.
Setting out the potential impact of the security spend on equality or good relations, the council document states: "Henry Jones Playing Fields is used by all members of the community and therefore all would benefit should these measures be approved."
The decision on whether or not to approve spending on the new CCTV and lights is subject to ratification at a full council meeting at the start of next month.