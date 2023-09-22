Families 'broken-hearted' after objects removed from children's graves
Families of three children have been left "broken-hearted" after items were removed from their graves in County Armagh, a councillor has said.
SDLP councillor Thomas O'Hanlon said that the incidents happened at children's graves in the graveyard opposite St Patrick's Church in Keady.
Mr O'Hanlon said that flowers and objects including small statues, angels and stones had been removed.
"I don't know any reason why or what the rationale would be," he said.
"One grave was covered in blue and white stones and they've removed the blue stones and just left the white," Mr O'Hanlon told BBC News NI.
"It's a bit strange, we don't know what's going on."