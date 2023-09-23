Ballymena: PSNI officer charged with drink driving and assault
An off-duty police officer has been charged with drink-driving, common assault and disorderly behaviour following an incident in at a County Antrim hotel.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they have charged a 30-year-old man after the incident in Ballymena on Thursday.
He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court on 19 October.
A Professional Standards Department misconduct investigation is under way.