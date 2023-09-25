Jordan McConomy death: Man appears on affray charge
A man has appeared in court charged with affray on the night a Londonderry teenager died after a street fight.
Jordan McConomy died following the incident in William Street area of Derry in 2017.
Dane Barry McKeever, 22, of Fahan Street in Derry is charged with affray on 24 September that year.
The court was told the incident happened in the early hours and involved "a number of people fighting with each other in the street".
At the opening of the trial at Londonderry Magistrates' Court, the prosecution said the definition of affray was fighting in a public place putting others in terror or fear.
'Grappling'
A prosecution barrister said the incident lasted almost half an hour and at one point involved Mr McKeever fighting with Mr McConomy.
The jury was told that CCTV footage of the incident would show the two men fighting, as well as the testimony of a doorman who witnessed the incident.
The prosecutor said the jury would hear about two men "grappling" and a female attempting to break the fight up.
He then added that Mr McConomy could be seen falling to the ground in the footage, where he then "struck his head and died".
The jury was reminded that there was no issue surrounding the death of Mr McConomy, as Mr McKeever was not charged in relation to that.
The defendant was arrested later that day and had injuries to his hand, the court was told.
Over a period of days, Mr McKeever was interviewed and said that he had little recollection of events, except for throwing Mr McConomy over his shoulder.
The first witness, the doorman, described the incident and said it seemed to him that Mr McConomy lost his footing and fell to the ground.
He then began to became emotional when describing how the teenager fell, describing it as "an ambulance situation" where first aid would not be sufficient.
The trial continues.