Unison: NI Education Authority staff vote for strike
Thousands of education staff across Northern Ireland have voted to strike in a dispute over pay, a union has said.
About 7,000 employees of the Education Authority (EA) are due to take part.
Unison said 90% of its members working for the EA voted for strike action after the authority paused pay negotiations with unions.
Staff taking to the picket line will include classroom assistants, school cooks and cleaners.
Bus drivers and clerical staff are also due to take part in industrial action.
A Unison spokesperson said the budget for education services had been "squeezed to an intolerable level".
"Pupils, their families and workers are bearing the brunt of cuts," the spokesperson added.
The union said members would be "taking to the picket line in the coming weeks", having voted to strike and for action short of strike.
The EA and Department of Education have been approached by BBC News NI for comment.