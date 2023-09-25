Mark H Durkan: SDLP MLA condemns graffiti targeting him
An SDLP assembly member has condemned threatening graffiti targeting him in Strathfoyle, County Londonderry.
The graffiti directed toward Mark H Durkan appeared following a spate of anti-social behaviour at the weekend.
Graffiti was daubed on a bus shelter and on a nearby defibrillator unit, a Translink bus had windows smashed and damage was caused to a derelict house.
The police described the incidents as unacceptable and said neighbourhood patrols would increase.
In a social media post, Mr Durkan condemned the graffiti that appeared on a bus shelter and said he believed he was targeted after confronting young people over an attack on a broken-down bus.
The police said that the bus had broken down at the junction of Clonmeen Drive and Temple Road, before its windows were smashed on Saturday.
"The same group have been responsible for a litany of destruction and intimidation for well over a year," Mr Durkan said in a Facebook post.
"They have the community terrorised," he added.
Mr Durkan said his children "are asking why I 'will be got' and who is going to get me".
The police in Londonderry said they were investigating a number of incidents in Strathfoyle.
Ch Insp Yvonne McManus said that these were all serious incidents which have a distressing impact on local residents in Strathfoyle.
"We have been speaking with local residents, and we know this activity is not welcomed in the area, or is it representative of those living in the community," the senior officer said.
"Some of this recent activity has been directed at a local political representative," she said.
"It is unacceptable when those involved in our political process become the subject of abuse or threats. This will be thoroughly investigated and we will explore all lines of enquiry."