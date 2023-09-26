Straid Primary School to close after almost 200 years
The governors of a County Antrim primary school have expressed "disappointment and sadness" that it is to close after almost 200 years.
Mark Browne, the permanent secretary at the Department of Education (DE), turned down Straid Primary's bid to transform to an integrated school.
He said it was unsustainable and should close in 2024.
The governors criticised a "lack of transparency from the Education Authority" during the process.
The Education Authority has been contacted by BBC News NI for a response to the criticism.
Pupils from Straid and Upper Ballyboley Primary, which is also set to close, will transfer to Ballynure Primary after that date.
Straid is a small rural school about 5km (3.1 miles) from Ballyclare in County Antrim.
There has been a school next to the church in the village of Straid since the early 19th Century.
But pupil numbers have fallen in recent years and the governors had hoped that becoming an integrated school would help numbers grow.
They had said they had "a vision to become the first integrated primary school in the Ballyclare area, filling the demand for integrated education which is not currently available".
They also said they believed that more parents in the area would decide to send their children to the school if it was integrated, estimating that pupil numbers would rise to more than 70 in the next four years.
Existing schools can change to become formally integrated but the final decision on their proposal rests with the Department of Education.
However, in turning down Straid's bid to become integrated, Mr Browne said that "support for the school voiced by its local community has not translated into the level of admissions and enrolment numbers necessary to safeguard its future".
He added: "Straid PS has seen a significant decrease in enrolment with 2022-23 figures showing it currently has 30 pupils.
"The enrolment numbers continue to be significantly below the minimum enrolment of a sustainable rural primary school (105)."
As a result, Mr Browne has approved the closure of both Straid and Upper Ballyboley primaries in August 2024.
'Disappointment and sadness'
In a statement to BBC News NI, Straid's governors said they wished "to put on record their disappointment and sadness in response to the Department of Education's announcement to permanently close our doors".
"The board of governors would also like to express their frustration at the lack of transparency from the Education Authority throughout both the integrated application and school closure processes," the governors added.
"Governors wish to thank staff, parents and friends of the school for their energy, enterprise and dedication, especially during the application for integrated status."
Mr Browne has also turned down an application from Gillygooley Primary School in Omagh, County Tyrone, to transform to an integrated school.
It is also set to close in August 2024.