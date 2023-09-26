Ronan Wilson: Man in court after boy's death in Donegal crash
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged over a hit-and-run collision in which a nine-year-old boy from County Tyrone died on Saturday night.
Ronan Wilson, from Kildress, died at the scene of the crash on Atlantic Way in Bundoran, County Donegal.
Serge Kelly, 23, from Upper Mullaghmore, Cliffony, County Sligo appeared in court in Carrick-on-Shannon.
He faces three charges including failing to stop after a collision.
A garda (Irish police) detective said Mr Kelly was charged at Ballyshannon Garda Station on Monday night.
When charged with failing to offer assistance following the collision, the detective said Mr Kelly replied: "It was wrong and I should have stopped but I didn't."
In response to a charge of failing to keep the vehicle near the scene of the collision, he replied: "I should have but I didn't."
When charged with failing to stop at the scene, the court was told Mr Kelly said: "I know I should have but I didn't."
The defendant was granted bail after a €2,000 (£1,740) cash bond was given to the court with a further surety of €5,000 (£4,350) also provided.
Mr Kelly was told not to have any contact with prosecution witnesses and to surrender his passport.
He must also stay out of Bundoran.
The case was adjourned until 20 October at Ballyshannon District Court.
Ronan's funeral will take place at St Mary's Church in Dunamore in County Tyrone on Thursday,