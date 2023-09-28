Windsor Framework: UK-EU body to meet ahead of Brexit deal's next step
The UK-EU body overseeing the implementation of the Windsor Framework is due to meet later.
The meeting of the Joint Committee comes ahead of a major step in implementing the deal.
The Windsor Framework, which was agreed by the EU and UK in February, is the revised post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.
On Sunday, a new system for moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will come into effect.
The framework is intended to ease post-Brexit trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
It modifies the Northern Ireland Protocol, the 2019 deal which kept Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods.
That arrangement keeps the Irish land border open but has meant products arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are subject to checks and controls.
On Sunday, a new trusted trader scheme will come into effect with a system of green and red lanes at NI ports.
The green lane/red lane system is supposed to reduce bureaucracy for GB goods which have Northern Ireland as their final destination.
It will operate alongside new labelling requirements for some food products entering Northern Ireland from GB.
The Joint Committee meeting will be low key; the political principals James Cleverly and Maros Sefcovic are not expected to attend.