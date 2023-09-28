Newtownards: Man in hospital after being shot in leg
A man in his 30s has been treated in hospital after he was shot in the leg in Newtownards, County Down, on Wednesday evening.
Police said it happened at about 21.30 BST in the Upper Movilla Street area of the town.
He was shot once through the calf after being told by two men to lie down on his front with his face to the ground.
A senior police officer said injuries inflicted on the victim were "a stark violation of his human rights".
Det Sgt Westbury said there was no justification for the attack and appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact the PSNI.
It is believed the man's attackers were wearing balaclavas and dark clothing.
"Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community," he added.
In a separate incident, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being shot three times in his legs in west Belfast.
The shooting happened in Divismore Crescent, near the Springfield Road.
It was reported to police at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
Investigations into both shootings are under way.