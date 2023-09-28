Jordan McConomy death: Man found not guilty on affray charge
- Published
A man has been found not guilty of affray on the night a Londonderry teenager died after a street fight.
Dane Barry McKeever, 24, of Fahan Street in Derry, had been charged with causing an affray on 24 September 2017.
Jordan McConomy, 19, died following the street fight in the William Street area, near the Bogside.
After a three-day trial at Londonderry Crown Court, the jury reached a unanimous verdict of not guilty after more than 40 minutes of deliberation.
During the trial, the jury had been shown CCTV footage of several incidents which showed Jordan McConomy that evening.
Mr McKeever had maintained throughout the trial that he was unable to recollect much of the incident.
He did recall throwing someone over his shoulder, but said his recollection of the whole night was hazy because he had been out drinking with friends and had also taken ectasy that night.
Following the verdict, judge Philip Babington said that it was "a particularly sad case" and offered his condolences to the McConomy family.