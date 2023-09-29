Francis Kerr: Man denies murdering postman at sorting office
A man has denied murdering a postman who was shot at the Royal Mail sorting office in Newry in November 1994.
Francis Kerr was 51 when he was killed as he carried out his work.
On Friday, James Seamus Fox appeared at Belfast Crown Court accused of murdering him.
The 64-year-old, of Carewamean Road in Jonesborough in County Armagh, pleaded not guilty to the charge and also denied being a member of the IRA on the date of the killing.
He further denied robbing Royal Mail of £131,000, possessing a pistol and a revolver and possessing ammunition.
He is due to appear in court again for trial in January 2024.
Mr Kerr, who was from Camlough, was shot in the neck.