Margaret Noone death: Son accepts he killed her but denies murder
- Published
A man who is accused of murdering his 77-year-old mother has accepted he killed her, but he denies murder, Belfast Crown Court has heard.
Barry Noone was charged with murdering his mother Margaret Noone in her home in Cookstown, County Tyrone, last June.
Mr Noone, 46, previously lived at Ratheen Avenue in Cookstown but moved to Daleside Road in London. He appeared via videolink from Maghaberry prison.
When the charge was put to him, he replied: "Not guilty."
The judge then asked Mr Noone's defence barrister: "If I understand correctly, this is a case where there is no dispute that your client killed his mother?"
The barrister replied: "That's correct, my Lord. The issue is about whether this falls within the diminished responsibility category."
The victim was discovered in the bedroom of her Cookstown home last June and her son was arrested at the scene.
The defence barrister told the court that medical reports have been compiled but that further reports may be sought.
The case is to be reviewed again next month.