Pomeroy: Man dies after being struck by van

A police car parked next to a sign that reads: POLICE - ACCIDENT

A man has died after being hit by a van in Pomeroy, County Tyrone.

It happened on the Pomeroy Road at about 23:30 BST on Friday.

First aid was provided at the scene but the man died, police said. The driver of the van was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Police have appealed for information from anyone who noticed a man walking on the Pomeroy Road shortly after 23:15 BST on Friday.

They said the man "was of slim to medium build and was wearing dark clothing and potentially carrying a rucksack".

Police have also asked motorists to review any dashcam footage that may have been captured.

