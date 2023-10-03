Labour's Hilary Benn to meet main Northern Ireland parties at Stormont
The new Shadow Secretary of State Hilary Benn will meet the five main Northern Ireland parties at Stormont later.
Mr Benn is on his first trip to Northern Ireland since his appointment a month ago.
The son of former cabinet minister and veteran left-winger Tony Benn, he has represented Leeds Central in the House of Commons since 1999.
He served in the last Labour cabinet from 2003 to 2010.
More recently, he has been shadow foreign secretary and chairman of the Brexit select committee.
A major critic of Brexit, last year Mr Benn criticised the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol, saying changes had to be made.
He has kept a relatively low public profile since being appointed to the Northern Ireland role by Sir Keir Starmer last month.
He replaced Peter Kyle who was appointed shadow minister for science, innovation and technology.
Mr Benn is set to meet Sinn Féin, the Democratic Unionist Party, Alliance, the Ulster Unionist Party and the Social Democratic and Labour Party in what are being described as introductory meetings.