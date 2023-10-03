Mental health: New group to help men's mental health
- Published
A Londonderry man who struggled with his mental health following the death of his father has started a new group for men to talk about how they feel.
Hugh Doherty said that he turned to gambling after losing his father, Bernard, four and a half years ago.
The 33-year-old said his gambling addiction then spiralled out of control.
Mr Doherty said he hit rock bottom before asking for help and now wants others to seek help sooner.
"I eventually reached out and asked for help thanks to good family and good friends and, thankfully, I am feeling a lot better," he told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today.
"I want my experience to try and help others".
He said his father was his best friend and when he died, the loss hit hard.
'Every day seemed like a struggle'
"Anytime I had a problem I would go to him, so when he passed away I didn't want to talk to anybody else," Mr Doherty added.
"It was hard because I kept on thinking 'I will get through this on my own, I don't need to ask for help', but it just got worse and worse.
"Every day seemed like a struggle. Every wee thing I did I felt was my fault and the world was out to get me".
Struggling to come to terms with the grief, he said gambling filled a void, at least in the short-term.
"My gambling got bad. Anytime I was feeling bad or down, I would gamble and feel better. Gambling gave me a buzz for a couple of hours and then it didn't.
"I was a compulsive gambler on gambling machines and horses," he said.
He has not gambled now for more than a year and wants others to know support is available
He hopes the new group - which meets on a Monday evening above a fast-food restaurant on Strand Road- will help others come forward more readily if they are struggling.
"There is always help there," he said.
"It was my pride more than anything, I didn't want to ask for help and thought I can get through this and do it myself, but I hit rock bottom.
"I don't think you need to hit rock bottom. Men need to know it's alright to talk and it's alright for men to ask for help".
For information and support about any issues raised in this story, help is available via the BBC Action Line.