Abortion: Two arrests under new protest buffer zone law
Two people have been arrested at an anti-abortion protest outside the Causeway Hospital near Coleraine, County Londonderry.
The man and woman allegedly refused to leave the established safe access zone on Tuesday morning, police said.
New legislation came into effect last week to stop protestors gathering directly outside health settings where abortions take place.
Police said they explained the law to the pair and asked them to move away.
Officers said they engaged with the man and woman over an extended period,
When they allegedly refused to move, they were both arrested under the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2023.
The pair were bailed a short time later pending further inquiries.
"We have been in communication with the Department of Health and health trusts in preparation for the introduction of safe access zones across Northern Ireland this month," said Ch Insp Vince Redmond of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
"The legislation seeks to balance the right to peaceful protest with the rights of those wishing to access these services safely.
"As a police service we will seek to work with the Department of Health, local health trusts and all relevant parties to respond as appropriate to any breaches of the legislation that are reported to us.
"We would expect that persons will respect the zone, to avoid any requirement for police action, which may lead to an arrest."