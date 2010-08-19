Two men have been charged with burglary in Londonderry as part of an ongoing police operation to tackle burglaries.

The men were arrested on the Foreglen Road on the outskirts of Derry on the night of Tuesday 17 August.

One of the men charged is aged 31 and the other is 35-years-old. They are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on 14 September.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Safer Homes which began on 15 August.

The four-week operation is aimed at the detection and prevention of burglaries in the wider Foyle area.

Inspector Jon Burrows said police "will be focusing on priority offenders and working to disrupt burglars operating in the wider Foyle area."

Appealing for community vigilance, Inspector Burrows said that "criminals and thieves can't operate if they know their every move is being watched".

The PSNI said anyone needing further information could contact their local Crime Prevention Officer.