Paul McCauley attack: three suspects freed

Paul McCauley in hospital after Derry attack
Paul McCauley was left permanently injured by the attack

The police have released three men they had been questioning over the attempted murder of Londonderry civil servant Paul McCauley.

The three - who are all in their 20s and from the city - have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Paul McCauley was left in a permanent vegetative state after he was attacked at a barbecue in July 2006.

Police have asked a person who rang Crimestoppers about the attack to contact detectives on 028 71 37 9793

One man - Daryll Proctor - is serving a 12-year-sentence for causing Mr McCauley grievous bodily harm.