Immaculate Conception College ransacked in break-in
A secondary school has been broken into and ransacked in Londonderry.
Immaculate Conception College on the Trench Road was targeted sometime between Friday 3 and Monday 5 August.
Inspector Bill Mulligan has condemned the attack and said people who lived near schools should be vigilant.
"It is disheartening and frustrating to see how mindless acts of vandalism affect a school and, in turn, how this affects the whole community," he said.
"No one wants to see teachers and pupils return to a school which has been vandalised."