A secondary school has been broken into and ransacked in Londonderry.

Immaculate Conception College on the Trench Road was targeted sometime between Friday 3 and Monday 5 August.

Inspector Bill Mulligan has condemned the attack and said people who lived near schools should be vigilant.

"It is disheartening and frustrating to see how mindless acts of vandalism affect a school and, in turn, how this affects the whole community," he said.

"No one wants to see teachers and pupils return to a school which has been vandalised."