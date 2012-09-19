Londonderry man warned not to break bail conditions
A District Judge in Londonderry has warned a defendant not to fall into the trap of thinking that bail conditions are unimportant.
20-year-old Matthew McCloskey from Ederowen Park in Galliagh is charged with possessing a petrol bomb and riotous behaviour at Moss Park in the city last July.
District Judge Barney McElholm told the defendant that if he breached any of his bail conditions, he would be remanded in custody.
A prosecution solicitor told the court that video footage was still being examined and the case was adjourned until next month.
The conditions include a ban on the defendant attending any bonfire site or entering within 200m of a public order incident.