Image caption McNally's sentence will run consecutively with his current 11-year term

A loyalist paramilitary, who admitted pouring a flask of scalding water over a former solicitor, has been jailed for 10 months at Londonderry Crown Court.

Francis Paul McNally, 26, from the Mount Vernon area of Belfast, pleaded guilty to attacking former solicitor Manmohan Johnny Sandhu in a shower room in Magilligan Prison last December.

McNally is currently serving an 11-year jail sentence for possessing explosives.

He will now be on licence until 2021.

Sandhu, 48, and from Colby Avenue in Derry, was jailed for 10 years in 2009 when he pleaded guilty to inciting a loyalist paramilitary to murder a taxi driver.

He also admitted to perverting the course of justice and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Totally isolated

Sandhu was arrested in January 2006 after police secretly taped his conversations with loyalist paramilitary clients in Antrim police station.

A prosecution barrister said McNally admitted pouring the scalding water over Sandhu and then attacking him with an "improvised plastic knife".

He said Sandhu sustained burns to his back, head and right arm but did not need hospital treatment.

A defence barrister told judge Philip Babington that McNally, who has 51 previous convictions, was now totally isolated in prison as a result of his attack on Sandhu.

He said McNally was under the impression that Sandhu had asked another prisoner to attack him.

Judge Babington described the attack as "cowardly and nasty" and said the 10-month jail sentence would be consecutive to the 11-year sentence McNally is currently serving.

As he left the dock McNally shouted: "He should not have incited people to murder and he would not have been scalded."