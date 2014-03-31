Creggan Road closed after two-car collision
A man has been arrested following a two-car collision in Londonderry.
Police received reports of the crash on Creggan Road at 15:30 BST, with a woman being taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
The incident occurred near the junction with Helen Street.
SDLP councillor Sean Carr said: "This is a particularly nasty accident, in which a car crashed into another vehicle just feet from houses near Helen Street."
He added: "My thoughts are with those involved and we can only pray that no one has sustained any significant injuries."