Barry McCrory shooting: Partner 'ordered to stay silent'
- Published
A woman whose partner was shot dead in her flat was ordered not to speak by a masked man when she opened the door to him, a murder trial has heard.
Kieran Edward Joseph McLaughlin, 60, from Elaghmore Park in Londonderry, denies the murder of Barry McCrory in the city centre in October 2013.
Mr McCrory was found face down on a bed in the flat on Shipquay Street.
His partner Elizabeth Timoney told the court a man wearing goggles and dark clothing put his hand over her mouth.
The man ordered her to lie on the floor for 10 minutes, she told Belfast Crown Court.
She said the man asked: "Where's McCrory?"
When she told him he was asleep, the man went into the bedroom.
She told the court she heard a shout of "scumbag - drug dealer", then she heard "four booms".
She called the police, then ran into the corridor and asked her neighbour to check on Mr McCrory.
When the neighbour came out of the bedroom, he told her there was nothing they could do for him, the court heard.
The case continues.