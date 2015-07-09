Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dr McKinney to BBC News NI's Keiron Tourish that he would like greater appreciation for the challenges staff face

A leading hospital consultant has said that the rate of attacks on Northern Ireland health service staff is completely unacceptable.

In the last year, there were 1,267 incidents of verbal and physical abuse directed at health workers across Western Trust facilities.

Medical director of the Western Trust Dr Alan McKinney is due to retire from medicine.

He was the first ever A&E consultant at Londonderry's Altnagelvin hospital.

In recent years, there have been well documented attacks on staff, particularly in accident and emergency departments.

Dr McKinney, who became a consultant 1991, said these incidents must stop.

"I think what makes me angry most is the people who come in and deliberately abuse our staff with no understanding of the importance of the job they are doing and not really caring about the impact that it has on either the staff or on other patients.

"People who come in drunk, just deliberately to cause trouble, to fight, to argue with people."

