Derry City: Investigation into fighting outside Brandywell stadium
Police have launched an investigation into fighting that started outside the Brandywell stadium in Londonderry following a football match.
They received two reports of an altercation involving a group of men in the Lecky Road area at around 22:25 GMT.
When they arrived, officers came under attack from a group of around 20 young people who threw stones and bottles.
It happened on Friday after Derry City's 1-0 victory against Cork City.
Some of the Cork City fans had to seek refuge in local homes and a bar.
One eyewitness, a woman, who didn't want to be named, told BBC Radio Foyle that it was a frightening experience.
"There was an awful lot of young people, they seemed to come from every direction.
"They seemed to be two rival groups fighting among each other.
"Bottles and glasses were flying in every direction," she said.
Cork City Football Club said it utterly condemned those involved in the attack who, it said, in no way represented Derry City FC, their supporters or supporters of the League of Ireland.
The club also thanked locals who came to the assistance of the fans.