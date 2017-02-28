Derry to Dublin Bus Éireann service to end in May
Bus Éireann has announced it intends to close its Londonderry to Dublin bus service on 28 May.
The Irish company said that the service was one of three routes set to be slashed as part of its cost-cutting plans.
Management told staff that they had no option but to implement "immediate cost savings".
The bus operator currently runs twice-daily return journeys to Dublin, alongside Translink's Goldline service.
A Translink spokesperson said it was aware of the changes but was "fully committed" to keeping the route.
"Translink will continue to provide the services we operate on this route, including our current X3 service to Monaghan, Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre and our X4 direct route through mid-Ulster to Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre," they added.
The Republic of Ireland's transport unions have said that they will commence an all-out strike at Bus Éireann next week, in response to the cost-cutting plans.
The National Bus and Rail Union and SIPTU has also warned that there will be redundancies and impact on pay - but says the moves are necessary to save the company.
The company is also closing their Dublin to Clonmel and Athlone to Westport services.