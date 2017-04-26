Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Mrs McLaughlin, 69, was on her way home from playing bingo

A man is due in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed in a collision between a car and a lorry in Strabane.

Margaret McLaughlin, 69, who was a front seat passenger in the car, died from her injuries after the crash on Monday night.

Mrs McLaughlin was on her way home from playing bingo.

The 20-year-old man will appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court charged with a number of motoring offences

'Friendly'

As well as being charged with causing death by dangerous driving, he is also charged with:

Causing death or grievous bodily injury by driving

Not having a driving licence and insurance

Margaret McLaughlin's husband, who was driving the car, is in a stable condition.

Image copyright Daniel McCrossan MLA Image caption The collision happened at the junction between the Urney Road and Great Northern Link - referred to locally as the Strabane bypass.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan, who knew the family well, described Margaret McLaughlin as a "true lady".

"She always offered people a friendly hello when she was out and about the town," he said.

"Sometimes there are just no words. May Margaret rest in peace."