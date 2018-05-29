Image copyright DCSDC Image caption The Ebrington Hotel plans were subject to public consultation

A new 152-bed hotel for Ebrington Square in Londonderry has been approved by planners at Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Plans were unveiled for the £15m hotel at the historic Ebrington site in 2017.

The application was lodged by Ebrington Leisure Holdings Ltd, who propose to transform the original barracks buildings south of Browning Drive.

They hope to create 100 new full and part time jobs.

'Draw for tourists'

Chair of the planning committee Dan Kelly said: "I look forward to seeing what will be the transformation of the historic buildings.

"Tourism is a key economic driver for Derry and Strabane and with bed nights on the increase the development of the new hotel is timely.

"The fact that the hotel is based at one of the city's most scenic and historic sites will also be a great draw for tourists, especially with the proposed new maritime museum located on site."

The hotel will have a new leisure spa, function and meeting space, restaurant and bar facilities.

Many of the buildings at the former army barracks have listed status

A former naval base that opened in 1841, Ebrington was known was known as HMS Sea Eagle during World War Two, and was an important part of the North Atlantic Command.

The 29-acre site continued to operate as a military barracks until 2003.

It was one of the main spaces used during Londonderry's UK City of Culture year in 2013, hosting BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, the fleadh and the Turner Prize.