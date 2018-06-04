Image caption Ulster University had hoped to welcome the first student intake in 2019

Ulster University cannot recruit the first intake of trainee doctors for its planned new medical school because of the impasse at Stormont, an academic has said.

The university's medical school in Derry had been due to open to students in 2019.

Professor Hugh McKenna, Dean of Medical School Development, said a lack of funding is delaying the project.

The facility at Magee will be Northern Ireland's second medical school.

"We are not currently recruiting students at the moment for 2019, because it is not confirmed that it will be open," Professor McKenna said.

Funding requires governmental sign off but Northern Ireland has been without a devolved administration since January 2017.

"We are still working with next September in mind. We still have a number of initiatives going forward to ensure the school will be shovel ready if a decision is made on funding," Prof. McKenna added.

The only medical school in Northern Ireland at present is at Queen's University in Belfast.

It is planned that student numbers will rise from an initial 60 trainee doctors to 120 students per year within five years of the school's opening.

Image copyright Ulster University Image caption Professor Louise Dubras will oversee the delivery of the medical school

Meanwhile Ulster University has announced the appointment of Professor Louise Dubras as Professor and Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine.

A former Deputy Dean of Medical Education at King's College London, she will oversee the delivery of the medical school in her new role.

"I look forward to working in an environment in which I can build on the extensive work already undertaken by finessing the curriculum whilst ensuring research and teaching colleagues thrive and providing an excellent experience for students," she said.