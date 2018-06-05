Image copyright Derry City Council Image caption While commissioned in 1613, the walls were constructed between 1614 and 1619

There are fears antisocial behaviour is preventing Northern Ireland's largest state-owned monument reaching its tourism potential.

An updated management plan for Derry's Walls highlights the impact of alcohol and drug use as well as large crowds of young people on tourists.

It also says "beggars and vagrants" can be unsettling for visitors.

More than 400,000 people visited Derry's Walls in 2016.

The updated report has been complied by a range of agencies, including the Department for Communities, Derry City and Strabane District Council, the Honourable the Irish Society, Tourism NI and the Friends of the Derry Walls.

Derry's Walls:

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Derry was the first planned city in Ireland. With four main roads leading off a central 'Diamond', passage into the city was originally made through four gates like this one at Ferryquay Gate. Later, three more gates were added

The walls are Northern Ireland's largest state monument and the last walled city to be built in Europe

While the structure was commissioned in 1613, the build didn't begin until 1614 and ended in 1619, costing £10,757 (according to Derryswalls.com)

The Honourable Irish Society built the walls in the 17th Century as defences for settlers from Scotland and England - the society still own them to this day

In 2013, thousands of people took part in a Mexican wave along the walls to mark 400 years since they were erected

According to a report from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, in 2016 Derry's Walls were among the top 10 visitor attractions, with 403,000 taking to the mile-long walkway around the inner city

The plan also says annual events in the city - such as the Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry celebrations, New Year's Eve and Halloween festivities - require careful marshalling to preserve the monument.

It further recommends the appointment of a City Walls manager.

"The Management Group should seek ways to find funding to appoint a dedicated coordinator to represent the Management Group, who The Derry Walls - Management Plan 12 would coordinate day to day and strategic management tasks in consultation with the group, and seek to realise the full potential offered by the Monument for the city's economic and social regeneration, said the report."

Director of Business and Culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council Stephen Gillespie said the plan would help bolster the city's tourism sector.

"As the city moves forward to realise its ambitious plans to increase tourist numbers and the time they stay in the city, it is vital that its principal attraction, the city walls, are well maintained and welcoming to visitors," he said.

An inter-agency management plan was first published in 2009.