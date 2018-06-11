Image caption Images of the men at the top of the crane were caught on camera

A video has emerged of three people scaling the arm of a 100ft crane in Londonderry.

It was posted on social media on Saturday night.

The crane is based at the construction site of a new hotel being developed by the Duddy Group on the Strand Road.

"The site is extremely well secured. We don't know exactly how they got on site," Brendan Duddy said.

"Security is not 24 hours. That might have to be looked at.

"It's mad that anyone would do this. We will do our best to make sure no one gets in again.

"This could have been a complete tragedy."