Image caption Judge Barney McElholm was critical of mental health care provision

A district judge in Londonderry has warned a lack of mental health services is adding pressure to an under-resourced criminal justice system.

Barney McElholm made the comments during a bail application involving a 36-year-old woman from Derry.

The woman admitted breaching bail on Tuesday when PSNI officers removed her from the Craigavon Bridge.

The judge described mental health care in Northern Ireland as an "absolute disgrace".

"There just seems to be an attitude in government to leave it to the criminal justice system without giving the criminal justice system the resources to manage it," he said.

The judge said the mental health system had not worked effectively since Care in the Community was implemented.

"It is a regime which was completely without integrity," Mr McElholm told the court in Derry.

He added that there is "nowhere to send addicts, nowhere to send people with entrenched mental health difficulties".

'Sad situation'

A police officer told the court officers were alerted to the woman's presence on the bridge by a concerned member of the public.

It was reported to police that she was acting in a potentially suicidal manner.

Officers took the woman to Altnagelvin Hospital where she refused to be treated.

"It really is a sad situation," the police officer told the court.

"It has got to the stage that I have to unfortunately ask for a remand in custody."

Mr McElholm said he could appreciate the dilemma of police, but said remanding the woman in custody "will do no good for anyone".

He said people "such as this lady are being abandoned by the government, not that we have a functioning government here".

Mr McElholm also said it is time mental health professionals "grasped their responsibilities".

"If I were the police I would not take her to Altnagelvin hospital the next time, I would take her to Grangewood in Gransha Hospital and say - 'you are the mental health professionals, this is your responsibility'."

He added: "There is a complete dearth in mental health services in this jurisdiction. I do not know if that applies to the rest of the UK.

"Mental health professionals need to be dealing with this young lady, not the criminal justice system."

The woman was released on bail until 22 June.