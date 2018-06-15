Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Derek Hussey became deputy mayor in June

Sinn Féin councillors have raised objections to Derry and Strabane's deputy mayor being named chair of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) because of drink-driving convictions.

UUP deputy mayor Derek Hussey was given a five year driving ban and fined £800 in 2016 after pleading guilty.

He had previously been convicted of drink-driving offences in 2004 and 2011.

Mr Hussey said he regrets his actions.

Alderman Hussey was nominated to be chair at Thursday's meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Health and Community Committee.

But Sinn Féin councillor Eric McGinley said his party was not in a position to support the nomination.

"He has high-profile driving offences and road safety is an important matter in this role," he added.

"We cannot support his position as chairman and that is not a reflection on his record as a member of the committee."

Council officers told the committee: "As the Ulster Unionist Party is the fourth largest party on the council and as Alderman Hussey is the sole UUP representative on the PCSP, it is recommended that Alderman Hussey is nominated to take the chair.

"Alderman Hussey will serve as chair of the PCSP until the reconstitution of the PCSP following the next local government election."

While Sinn Féin said they could not support the appointment, members did not contest the nomination.

It will go forward for ratification at the full meeting of the council at the end of the month.

The deputy mayor said: "I fully regret my actions which were dealt with by the courts.

"I will do my utmost to serve all members of the committee and the public as chair of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

"This will not affect my judgement as chair."