Teenager charged with Karol Kelly murder refused bail
A teenager charged with the murder of a Londonderry man who was stabbed to death has been refused bail.
Father-of-five Karol Kelly, 35, was attacked during a fight involving a group of men in Grafton Street, Rosemount, at about 02:40 GMT on 4 March.
Sitting at Londonderry Youth Court on Tuesday, Judge Oonagh Mullan denied the 17-year-old bail.
He will appear again in court on 3 July.
The boy is the first of three people accused of Mr Kelly's murder to apply for bail.