A vote of no confidence in the Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council Derek Hussey has been passed by councillors.

The 25-1 vote, which is not binding, follows growing pressure on Derek Hussey to resign over his drink driving convictions.

The Ulster Unionist Party Deputy Mayor, was the only councillor to vote against the Sinn Féin motion.

Mr Hussey said he intends to continue as deputy mayor.

However, Mr Hussey will stand down from his role as chair of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

At the meeting on Thursday, councillors were read an email from Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann confirming Mr Hussey would resign from the policing partnership role die to his increased workload as deputy mayor.

He will be replaced by party colleague Mary Hamilton.

Mr Hussey has three drink-driving convictions.

He was given a five-year driving ban and fined £800 in 2016 after pleading guilty.

The previous offences date back to 2004 and 2011.