Image caption A fire was lit in the middle of the Lecky Road on Thursday night

There will be an increased police presence in Londonderry over the weekend after a series of anti social behaviour incidents in the Bogside and Creggan areas.

On Thursday evening a BMW car with four people on board crashed into a police car outside the City Cemetery.

The car then entered the grounds of the cemetery and crashed into two headstones.

Three petrol bombs were also thrown into the Fountain area.

Image caption A BMW car crashed into a police car outside the City Cemetery on Thursday night

The PSNI said that it is highly likely that this was an attempt to draw police into confrontation.

A fire was also lit in the middle of Lecky Road on Thursday night.

'Despicable'

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said that those who carried out the recent attacks represent no-one.

"The sectarian attack on the Fountain and the mayhem caused in the Bogside is despicable and an attack on the people who live in both those areas.

"It should be condemned and those behind it should get off the backs of the community."

On Friday army bomb experts examined a suspicious object found in the Lecky Road area and declared it to be a hoax.