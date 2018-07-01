Image copyright PSNI Image caption The Police Service of Northern Ireland have appealed for witnesses to come forward

Police in Londonderry are investigating a spate of burglaries after three homes were targeted in less than two hours early on Sunday morning.

Family cars were stolen in two of the three burglaries which happened between 0020 BST and 0200 BST.

Homes in the Balloughry Road, Drumleck Drive and Rockfield areas of the city were targeted.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

In the first incident, two men entered the house at Balloughry Road at 0020 BST, assaulted the man living there and stole a blue Volkswagen car.

The man received a minor head injury during the assault.

Shortly after 0130, cash and prescription medication were stolen from a house at Drumleck Gardens.

In the third burglary a family car was stolen from Rockfield after the vehicle's keys were stolen from the house. It was later found abandoned on the Lenamore Road shortly after 0200.