Benone Strand fire breaks out
- 3 July 2018
A fire has broken out on the popular Benone Strand in Limavady.
Firefighters were called to the beach at 12:38 BST. Two fire engines are at the scene.
Smoke billowing from the sand dunes has taken over the beach and cars are having to pull over due to lack of visibility.
The County Londonderry beach is a popular destination, with seven miles (11km) of sand.