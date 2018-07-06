Benone Strand sand dunes fire 'deliberate'
A fire that broke out in the sand dunes at Benone, County Londonderry, on Tuesday was started deliberately, according to the Fire Service.
Seven fire engines attended the blaze and plumes of smoke travelled as far as Magilligan and Myroe near Limavady.
Cars had to pull over because of a lack of visibility.
Firefighters came from stations across the north-west including Coleraine and Dungiven.
A police spokesperson said they are treating the fire as deliberate and have appealed for information.