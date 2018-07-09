Image copyright Geograph Image caption Alexander House provides support for elderly and vulnerable people

A petrol bomb has been thrown at sheltered accommodation in Londonderry following another weekend of disorder.

The petrol bomb was thrown from the Bogside towards Alexander House on Bishop Street on Sunday night.

The Lecky Road flyover was also blocked with burning bins.

In all more than 30 petrol bombs were thrown at police on Saturday night in what was a second weekend of trouble in the area.

Most of the trouble happened at the Fountain estate interface and Nailor's Row in the city's Bogside.

'Living in fear'

Some of the people throwing petrol bombs were as young as 10, according to the PSNI.

Alexander House supports elderly and vulnerable people.

Skip Twitter post by @PoliceServiceNI Unfortunately there has already been one attack on the Fountain Estate, D/LD this evening. Police resources are now moving in to protect people and evidence gathering teams have been deployed. If you can see the camera the camera can see you.



"There are people living in fear," said PSNI Chief Inspector Alan Hutton.

"There were no injuries but the fear alone is significant. We have to consider the feelings of those vulnerable people in Alexander House.

"Thankfully officers were on hand to put the flames out.

"We have not made any arrests following trouble at the weekend yet. We do have a lot of people traumatised and living in fear following recent events."

'Orchestrated'

There has been widespread condemnation from the DUP, Sinn Fein, the SDLP and the UUP.

"We welcome more cross community work and it's great to see the widespread condemnation," Inspector Hutton added.

"I haven't heard too much from independent politicians recently though.

"We have stepped up our patrols in the area but there are clearly people being sucked in to cause trouble. It may even be orchestrated."