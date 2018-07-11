Image caption The PSNI has appealed for anyone with information to come forward

A number of shots have been fired in the Bogside area of Londonderry following another night of trouble.

Sixteen petrol bombs and five paint bombs were also thrown into the Fountain estate on Tuesday night.

The police believe at least six shots were fired, striking the city's walls and nearby trees.

There were no injuries but Chief Inspector Neil Beck said it was "a blatant bid to murder police officers".

"Police officers should not be targeted under any circumstances and their lives should not be put in danger by simply doing their jobs," said Inspector Beck.

"I am appealing to those with influence in the area to please assist us in trying to bring this unnecessary and unwanted violence to an end.

"This isn't wanted by the community and those involved are urged to cease this activity immediately.

"A number of males have been charged in connection with disorder over previous evenings. We have a robust strategy in place to identify those involved in the trouble of recent days and I am confident of further arrests."

A woman and two police officers were injured following disorder on Monday night.

Image caption Police officers gathered on the city's walls on Monday night wearing riot gear before moving in to the Bogside

The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Ken Good, and the Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, paid a joint visit to the Fountain and Bogside on Tuesday afternoon, to meet people who had been affected by the attacks over the past few days.

As the bishops left St Columb's Wells, a van was abandoned at the foot of the Lecky Road flyover and set on fire.

Image copyright Diocese of Derry and Raphoe Image caption The bishops look on as the trouble continues in the Bogside

The clergymen were in the midst of their visit, which included speaking with youth workers, residents near the peace wall, as well as senior citizens from Alexander House who have been caught up in recent attacks.