Image caption The defendant was remanded in custody until next month

A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with offences linked to last week's disturbances in the Bogside area of Londonderry.

John Paul Moore, from Carlton Court in the Ballymagroarty area, is charged with possessing with intent three improvised explosive devices.

He is also charged with making, possessing and throwing petrol bombs and riotous behaviour.

Mr Moore is alleged to have committed the offences on 12 and 13 July.

He is further charged with indecently exposing himself to a female police officer.

Mr Moore is also charged with damaging a monitoring tag, belonging to G4S and with obstructing a police officer on 26 June.

He was remanded in custody until 9 August.

Meanwhile, two juveniles are due to appear before the same court later charged with offences connected to last week's disturbances.