Image caption A special meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council was held on Monday after violence in the Bogside last week

Derry City and Strabane District Council has passed a motion seeking to demolish derelict buildings that were the focus of anti-social behaviour.

The empty buildings are at Meenan Square in the Bogside area of Londonderry.

A special meeting of the council was held on Monday to discuss the recent trouble in the city.

More than 30 petrol bombs were thrown at police during several nights of violence last week.

Sinn Féin councillor Patricia Logue has lived in Meenan Square for many years.

She said the buildings had been a "source of anti-social behaviour" and needed to be sorted out.

The council also passed a motion condemning the violence in the Bogside area.

Four independent councillors abstained from voting on the motion because they said it was not "useful".

SDLP councillor Martin Reilly said he wanted the meeting to be a unanimous statement against the violence.

Image caption There was a large police presence in the city last week

"Violence in our opinion is wrong and there has been a division in the chamber.

"It is disappointing but not unexpected."

Independent Councillor Darren Reilly said that condemnation was an "easy way out" for political leaders.

"I believe that if you are going to stop things from happening you have to roll your sleeves up and get involved.

"There needs to be mediation and dialogue."