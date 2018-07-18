Image caption A number of homes in the area were evacuated and the area remains sealed off

A pipe bomb has exploded after being thrown at a house in Londonderry.

It happened at about 23.15 BST on Tuesday in the Bann Drive area of the Waterside.

A man and woman who were in the house at the time were not injured during the incident.

A number of homes in the area were evacuated and the area remains cordoned off.