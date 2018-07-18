Pipe bomb thrown at house in Londonderry
- 18 July 2018
A pipe bomb has exploded after being thrown at a house in Londonderry.
It happened at about 23.15 BST on Tuesday in the Bann Drive area of the Waterside.
A man and woman who were in the house at the time were not injured during the incident.
A number of homes in the area were evacuated and the area remains cordoned off.