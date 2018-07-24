Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police are investigating the incident in the Sevenoaks area of Derry

Shots have been fired in the Sevenoaks area of Londonderry, according to an MLA.

DUP assembly member Gary Middleton said the incident happened at about 07:00 BST on Tuesday.

Image caption Cars have also been burned in the Lincoln Court area of Londonderry

It is understood a car was also burnt out about a mile away in the Lincoln Court area of the Waterside.

Police cordons are in place at both locations while officers conduct enquiries. The public is being advised to avoid Sevenoaks.

"There are no further details at present," a police spokesman said.

Mr Middleton said it was fortunate that no one was injured or killed and described the incident as "very disturbing".

Image caption Police have cordoned off an area of the Lincoln Court estate in Derry

"The fact that it was early morning when these shots were fired, anybody could have been in the area," he said.

"People could have been seriously injured or killed. There is no doubt that was the intention of those involved," Mr Middleton added.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said there was "no place for guns on the streets of our city".

The SDLP's Martin Reilly urged anyone with information to contact police.