Image caption Cars were burnt in the Lincoln Court area of Londonderry.

A 50-year-old man from Londonderry has appeared in court at Omagh charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Sevenoaks.

A car rammed into another car and shots were fired at the driver on Tuesday.

Robert Gillespie, of Tamneymore Park, is also accused of having and throwing petrol bombs in connection with an arson attack on the same Derry estate in June.

He was remanded in custody after bail was refused.