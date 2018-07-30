Image caption Karen Bradley (centre) in the Fountain estate along with DUP MP Gregory Campbell (far right) and DUP MLA Gary Middleton (second left)

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has met residents in Londonderry's Fountain estate to talk about recent sectarian violence.

She also held talks with residents in the Bogside and the PSNI.

There were several nights of violence in Derry earlier in July, with gunshots being fired at police in the Bogside.

Petrol bombs were also thrown at the PSNI and into the Fountain, a predominantly Protestant estate.

Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney visited the Fountain last week.

Mrs Bradley was met by DUP MP Gregory Campbell and DUP MLA Gary Middleton during her visit to the estate.

She is also due to meet council chiefs about the potential of securing extra investment through the City Deal.

Derry City and Strabane District Council was invited to bid for the funding by Chancellor Phillip Hammond.